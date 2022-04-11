Don’t allow Oyo to go bankrupt, Alao cautions Makinde





One of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) gubernatorial aspirants in Oyo state, Engr Oyedele Alao on Monday cautioned the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde against allowing the state to go bankrupt.

The APC governorship hopeful gave the caution in a statement entitled, “Makinde a complete failure, disaster and mistake in governance”, in Ibadan.

Alao stated that since the governor came into office in 2019, “his administration has been synonymous with betrayal, corruption, thuggery, laziness in management, poor governance and investing in infrastructure development that is not going to recruit the teaming young graduates”.

“Since Governor Makinde came on board it has been litany of deceits with the administration taking delight in deceiving the people and mortgaging the future of the younger generation. At his inauguration in 2019, the governor promised a turn around in the agriculture sector such that the state would be exporting maize to Botswana to attract foreign exchange to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), where is the maize? he said.

The APC governorship aspirant added, “the governor similarly promised not to add to the debt profile of the state. This promise is nothing but a ruse as the latest data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed that the state’s total public debt increased to N178 billion as at December 31, 2021”,

“It showed that Oyo State foreign debt stood at $85.27 million (N35.46 billion) and N142.56 billion for domestic debt. In 2020, Oyo State debt was N129.94 billion showing that each year it keeps increasing.

“The recent revelation by Dataphyte of the alleged award of contract for school notebooks at N998m with each copy of 60 leaves costing N2,100, was an icing on the cake of the corruption going on in the state”.

According to Engr Alao, ” in every sector be it agriculture, health, road construction and infrastructural development, there are indications that the present administration in Oyo state is out to destroy the state”.

He added that the arrest of the state Accountant-General, Alhaji Gafar Bello by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over N9billion allegedly deducted from the local government funds for the re-election of the governor in 2023 showed that the administration did not mean well for the state.

Alleging that the anti-graft agency created by Governor Makinde was to divert attention from his own atrocities, Alao said there is the need for the governor to come clean on the various projects with bogus budgets embarked upon by his administration.

He noted, “The N7billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan to boost farm settlements in Akufo in Ido local government area and Eruwa in Ibarapa which he wrote the state House of Assembly in October 2019 to access has gone down the drain, and that “as at today no meaningful thing is going on in the two farm settlements in Akufo and Eruwa”.

He lamented that rather than investing positively in the education sector, the present administration has turned the state into a breeding school for hooligans and thugs, lamenting that he is more interested in youths of the state to work in garages and motor parks that he is constructing with huge resources of the state.