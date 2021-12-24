…Don’t allow religion, politics, others cause friction among us – PFN boss

The president, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and president of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, on Friday advised Nigerians not to allow religion, politics or tribal sentiments to cause friction among them.

Bishop Oke, who gave the advice in his Christmas and New Year message, said Nigerians should continue to live peacefully among themselves.

“It is only in an atmosphere of peace, borne out of mutual love, understanding and respect amongst ourselves that we can enjoy all that God has blessed this nation with. That also remains the only way to move the nation towards achieving its potential.

“So, regardless of the situation we find ourselves in, this opportunity given to you and I on a silver platter shows that we should be more than grateful by serving Him, the Almighty, with everything in us,” he said.

He said the birth of Jesus Christ “offers an opportunity to the people to commit their ways to God and be truthful in their earthly service to humanity,” adding that “this season which celebrates the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ, represents hope and joy for all the people of the earth.”