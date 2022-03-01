Don’t alter national convention date, APC group cautions progressive govs 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Action Group has issued a stern
warning to the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) against subverting
2022 Electoral Act by attempting to change the date of the national
convention of the party.
The group, who gave the warning in a press statement released by its
Publicity Secretary, Bisi Olanipekun, Tuesday, said it has noticed the
scheming of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to change the date
of the party’s convention as part of their unrelenting attempt at
power grab.
APC Action group warned that the PGF members “risk jeopardising the
chances of the party based on legal technicalities if they continue to
subject electoral processes to their whims as opposed to conducting
every single activity in accordance with extant legislation.”
Warning that “they must be prepared to face the wrath of party members
and Nigerians should they sabotage the nation’s democracy with their
selfishness,” the group reechoed the assertion of the chairman of the
Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood
Yakubu, who categorically stated in the wake of presidential assent to
the Electoral Act that “the Electoral Act provides strict timelines
for the implementation of electoral activities based on the date of
the General Election.”
The group insisted that by that assertion, “the activities of
political parties, to the extent that they are part of the 2023
General Elections, are no longer a matter for a cabal or cartel to
decide. Political parties must now either abide by the law or lose out
completely. It is instructive that the amended Electoral Act the INEC
Chairman is relying on is the product of a National Assembly that has
APC in majority and assented to by an APC executive.”
Continuing, the group said: “The Governors on APC platform must
therefore know that their plot to shift the party’s convention closer
would be a breach of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of
Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Law because any political party
that wants to hold a convention or congress must give at least 30 days
notice to INEC.
“Instructively, the dates anticipated by the governors would abysmally
fail to give the statutory 30 days’ notice to the electoral body, with
the implication that any decision reached at the convention would
invariably be overturned by a competent court once anyone mounts a
judicial challenge against such.”