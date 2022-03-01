Don’t alter national convention date, APC group cautions progressive govs 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Action Group has issued a stern

warning to the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) against subverting

2022 Electoral Act by attempting to change the date of the national

convention of the party.

The group, who gave the warning in a press statement released by its

Publicity Secretary, Bisi Olanipekun, Tuesday, said it has noticed the

scheming of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to change the date

of the party’s convention as part of their unrelenting attempt at

power grab.

APC Action group warned that the PGF members “risk jeopardising the

chances of the party based on legal technicalities if they continue to

subject electoral processes to their whims as opposed to conducting

every single activity in accordance with extant legislation.”

Warning that “they must be prepared to face the wrath of party members

and Nigerians should they sabotage the nation’s democracy with their

selfishness,” the group reechoed the assertion of the chairman of the

Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood

Yakubu, who categorically stated in the wake of presidential assent to

the Electoral Act that “the Electoral Act provides strict timelines

for the implementation of electoral activities based on the date of

the General Election.”

The group insisted that by that assertion, “the activities of

political parties, to the extent that they are part of the 2023

General Elections, are no longer a matter for a cabal or cartel to

decide. Political parties must now either abide by the law or lose out

completely. It is instructive that the amended Electoral Act the INEC

Chairman is relying on is the product of a National Assembly that has

APC in majority and assented to by an APC executive.”

Continuing, the group said: “The Governors on APC platform must

therefore know that their plot to shift the party’s convention closer

would be a breach of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Law because any political party

that wants to hold a convention or congress must give at least 30 days

notice to INEC.

“Instructively, the dates anticipated by the governors would abysmally

fail to give the statutory 30 days’ notice to the electoral body, with

the implication that any decision reached at the convention would

invariably be overturned by a competent court once anyone mounts a

judicial challenge against such.”