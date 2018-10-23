Don’t be involved in vote-buying, youths urged

Nigerian youths have been urged to shun money politics and to

particularly avoid vote-buying ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Director, Queen’s Model School, Enugu, Chukwuma Ephraim Okenwa who

gave this counsel at the weekend, said vote-buying amounted to selling

the destiny of the nation as the future of the unborn generation

depended on the credibility of the 2019 elections.

Mr Okenwa who made the call during a training of 92 youths and their

mentors from the 36 states of the country on Emerging Leaders and

Aspiring Entrepreneurs under the Youth Decide 2019 Campaigns in Abuja

said, “Money politics is the fundamental problem with Nigeria’s

leadership; the mentality that if you must conduct election, you must

spray money is what is killing us.

“That is why when people eventually get there, they will start

stealing to recover their money; my appeal is, don’t sell your votes;

look for integrity. Always vote people you can question or trust to

help develop Nigeria.

“For us we are not desperate to rule Nigeria, we are desperate to

change Nigeria and we believe that a new Nigeria is imminent and

possible.’’

Okenwa said that God had blessed Nigeria as a wealthy nation, adding

that Nigerians only needed to vote in credible leaders who would

unlock this wealth for the benefit of all. On making Nigeria one

country, he said he will launch the one Nigeria project with 12

participants, two each geo-political zones of the country.

“The one Nigeria project Reality Project seeks to celebrate our

oneness as a people and as such position young Nigerians as peace

advocates. Youths must understand that what unites us as a nation

outweighs the things that divid us.’’

Also speaking, Mr. Ugwu Ernest Ikechukwu, Director of Afriwics Global

Ltd, said it was time for the youths to stand up and take their place

so as to retire the old men.

