Don’t build on water ways, Gombe gov warns residents 

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has warned residents in the state not to build on waterways and other lands they were compensated with by the state government.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated this in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting road construction around Zainab Bulkacuwa Women and Children Hospital in Gombe metropolis.

According to him, compensation being paid to residents as a result of development works is not just for road construction but for all other services for the people.

He said, “We have warned residents on several occasions that we shall not tolerate anybody to bring his building to where we have compensated because we will use those spaces to provide water, solar lights and provide other services and even plant trees so that the environment will be protected and enhance its beautification”.

He assured that his administration is committed to ensuring the success of the ‘Network Eleven Hundred’ project if the administration in Gombe. He said, “we decided to embark on this roads project that we extend service to the people and I believe by what we are doing and what I saw today we are going to achieve we are aiming at, which is getting hundred kilometers road in each of our local government areas”.

The state’s Commissioner of Works, Abubakar Bappah, explained that the 4.320 kilometers road which started from Zainab Bulkacuwa Women and Children Hospital down to Unguwa Uku, Kagarawal and Malam Inna was part of the Gombe township roads phase 6. He added over N320 million was paid as compensation for the road construction.