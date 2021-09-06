Don’t campaign for me now, let’s seek God first on 2023, Makinde tells supporters





Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that he is awaiting the will of God to prevail concerning his 2023 re-election bid as the governor of Oyo state.

Speaking at the 1443/2021 Hijrah Luncheon held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, the governor asked those presently going around with “the insignia of 4 + 4,” to go back to God.

Makinde said, “what the Holy Bible teaches us is that it is only God that can tell when we will pass to the world beyond”, saying, “this is why I laugh when some people come out and say that, in 2023, they want to become this and that, instead of requesting for long life and good health from God.”

“Those who are going about to campaign for re-election with the insignia of 4 + 4, please let us go back to God. I did not tell the people in 2019 that I must be governor at all cost. The prayer I prayed to God was to allow His will prevail. So, I am saying it again that I want God to prevail in my political adventure,” he said.

The governor, however, alerted that some opposition elements in the state are hell bent on frustrating his administration in all its policies at ensuring the much needed development for Oyo state but that his administration is determined to re-double its efforts to ensure progress and development in the state”

“Some elements don’t want us to succeed, no doubt. I saw the pictures of the waterlogged pitch they were circulating but when our people shunned them, the opposition elements went to pick some pictures from another location and made it looked like it is from our Adamasingba Stadium.

“But what do they want to gain from speaking untruth? Challenges are normal situations but we have to double our efforts to see semblance of progress and wherever Seyi Makinde stops, those coming behind will take it from there.”

On the appointment of political office holders , Makinde said his administration would continue to balance political appointments between Christians and Muslims in Oyo state, adding that Muslims and the people of Oyo state knew that his administration is doing the right things.

“I will continue to balance appointments between the Christians and Muslim faithful. I have reappointed seven commissioners and, for the remaining 10 commissioners, you can rest, assured that it will be a balanced appointment. I challenge anyone here today to go to our neighbouring states. If you see anything better than what we are doing in Oyo State, let me know and I will ensure I adjust.”