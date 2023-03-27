Don’t challenge Appeal Court judgement, PDP chieftain urges Oyetola 

The immediate past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy national publicity secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, Sunday advised the former governor of Osun state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, not to challenge the recent Appeal Court judgment on the Osun state governorship election.

Prince Odeyemi who gave the advice in an open letter to Alhaji Oyetola made available to journalists stated that ” challenging the outcome of the election and the recent Appeal Court judgment will give wrong impression about his personality to the generality of Nigerians who are keen observers of the happenings in Osun.”

The PDP chieftain said, “The rejection of APC in Osun state is confirmed”, adding, “the recently concluded elections were messages; they are indeed some unspoken words of wisdom meant for you to decode.

