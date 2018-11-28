Don’t compare my father’s govt with Buhari’s, OBJ’s son tells Nigerians

The son of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the National President of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) Olujonwo Obasanjo, has told Nigerians not to compare the administration of his father to the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He said while he cannot speak for his father’s-led administration, he (Olujonwo Obasanjo) believe in the current administration as a young man and he is supporting the administration.

Speaking in Abuja at an interactive session with APC correspondents, Olujuwon said his current political view might be different from that of his father but that does not mean he is disrecting his biological father.

Recall that the former president Obasanjo had publicly expressed support for the aspiration of his former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) against president Buhari.

But according to OBJ’s son when asked why he took another path different from his father, “everybody’s parent wanted them to be one thing or the other, probably different from what they are today. But at certain stage in our lives, we choose our part. That does not amount to disrespecting your parents.

“I am an adult and as individual, I am here as someone who believe in this Government. This Government is diversifying the economy from an oil based economy and has made agriculture fashionable. Today, people talk about farming and no longer look at it in a degrading manner. People now look at the value chain when you talk about farming.

“For me, it is all about the impact that this government has made. As a nation, we must look beyond oil and think outside the box by looking at other areas which is what this Government has come to do. Nigeria is a nation blessed in several ways and not just oil and this government is promoting youtj involvement in all sectors. As a young man, I am looking at future and I believe in this Government and I am supporting Mr. President. So, I cannot speak for my father.

When asked on what he will be telling Nigerians who would want him to compare the Buhari government and that of his father, he said “I think that will be unfair because what each leader met on ground and came in under different circumstances. It will not be an unfair comparison.

“When we get to certain point in our life, you are responsible for the decisions you take. With all due respect, my father is my father and will remain my father despite our political differences. At the end of the day, this election will end. Does that stop him being my father? Are you saying we cannot sit down and have dinner together and discuss issues?

“As a nation, we need to progress mentally and quit looking at politics as a do or die or as something yjat separates us. Politics is meant to unit us. We can disagree to agree; we can have genuine arguement. You see things from my point of view, I see things from your point of view and we see how we can work together. That is the type of politics we are trying to promote and the message we are trying to send across. We are looking to promote certain values in politics. That is why we are in politics. It is very important that we rise above religion, ethnicity and peimodial sentiments for the interest of this nation as a whole.

“Politics is not a battle, it is not war. We should stop looking at it from the stand point of who is superior. I have an ideology and an opinion, my father has his and we are not in conflict, we are still a family, a loving family with my dad.”

Olujonwo also said his group (BYO) believe that by promoting the ideology of President Buhari, “we are also promoting his achievement. We will be putting at the fact forward and allow the elecorates decide what is best for them. Alot been going on in the social media. But at the end of the day, it is the grass root that matters.

“One of the things the President faced when he came into office was the security challenges in this country. Several local government were under Boko Haram. We will always have security challenges, but it is important that we have a leader who is sincere, trustworthy and make sure that our resources are applied towards fighting for this nation. You can see that from the successes we have recorded, Mr. President has done a tremendous Job within a short time.”