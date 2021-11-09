Don’t dent NYSC, family image, DG warns corps members



The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Tuesday, warned corps members posted to Gombe state to be wary of acts that could soil the image of the scheme and that of their families.

Ibrahim gave the charge while declaring closed the orientation course for 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members at the temporary camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The DG who was represented by Mrs Ada Imoni, the Gombe state Coordinator, NYSC said it was expected of every corps member to be good ambassadors of the NYSC as well as their families and institutions of graduation.

“Therefore, you must be wary of acts that can soil our image, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and advanced-fee-fraud.

“Also remember that your membership of the Service Corps does not confer immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing,” he cautioned.Ibrahim, therefore, enjoined them to be law-abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones.

“I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations,” he said.

He called on corps members to strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of their fatherland.He further urged corps members to avoid using the social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred.

“Instead, your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement as well as promotion of the unity, peace and prosperity of our dear country,” he advised.

Blueprint eports that 1,198 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members comprising 625 females and 573 males corps members would be posted to various communities across Gombe state.