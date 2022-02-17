Don’t disparage Tinubu, others, Osinbajo group warns supporters

A group loyal to the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, under the aiges of The Progressive Project (TPP) has warned its supporters not to involve in disparaging any former, present or serving leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The warning is coming even as groups of eminent citizens in Abuja began strategy sessions aimed towards strengthening the hands of more than 400 support groups nationwide.

Former Lagos state governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu is one of the leaders who has declared to contest the presidential ticket of the APC.



Speaking at a strategic meeting with some senior lawyers Thursday, Director of Operations at the headquarters of The Progressive Project (TPP) Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, said no matter how good a product is, it must be consistently marketed, adding that Osinbajo’s positive qualities eases such effort.



Lawyers among personalities who met the Osinbajo support groups include former National Secretary of Labour Party Mr, Kayode Ajulo and Mr. Dapo Akinosun (SAN) who is a member of the Chartered institute of Arbitrators UK, American Bar Association, International Bar Association

Others include former Managing Director of Africa Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana and former military administrator of Katsina state, Colonel Joseph Akaagerger who served as Senator from 2007 to 2011.

Alhaji Usman said: “Our focus as progressives is on effective strategies towards ensuring the candidature of Prof Yemi Osinbajo and an eventual victory in 2023; no member of our team is allowed to get involved in disparaging any former present or serving leader who is in APC.

“TPP will remain the coordinating body for the efforts of all support groups and we enjoin you to contribute to one another’s success through forthcoming programmes like the New Tribe for Osinbajo’s Uyo rally and the Abuja March being planned by the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation.

“Among efforts being undertaken now is the constitution of a few strategic teams or committees to work on well thought-out ideas,” Usman said.

In his speech, Mr. Dapo Akinosun who said the generation that fought the civil war is on its way out, also emphasized that special strategies and tactics with deep foundations in the nation’s laws are being analyzed to make the collective effort a reality.



Also speaking, another human right lawyer Kayode Ajulo, said one of the areas to be addressed strategically is about the norms or principles regarding the ‘right of first refusal’, adding that in view of his intellect, capacity and experience.

According to Ajulo, his recent suggestion that an APC presidential aspirant should step out of the way has led to incessant threats, including unsettling phone calls to his 86 years old mother who lives in one of the southern states.

“For someone to co-pilot a complex country like Nigeria is no joke; that is why some of us are talking about tight of first refusal but if there is anyone who stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Professor Yemi Osinbajo on integrity, capacity, experience and other qualities, let us have a good debate,” Ajulo remarked.