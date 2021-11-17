Don’t distract Akpabio over NDDC saga, NYCN tells critics

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswil Akpabio, not to allow himself to be distracted from pursuing the reforms in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The council said the benefits of the reforms are being felt by the people as reflected in the peace enjoyed in the region today.

The NYCN in a statement signed by its president, Solomon Adodo, reacting to allegations by critics of the minister who accused him of passing the buck on his responsibility for the constitution of NDDC board. He urged the minister to follow due process and not be intimidated by those who are rattled by the ongoing reforms at the NDDC.

It would be recalled that a group, Niger Delta Peoples Forum had issued a statement entitled, ‘NDDC Board: ‘Akpabio is responsible for delay of inauguration’.

However, the NYCN stated that the allegations were baseless considering the fact that report of the Forensic Audit just submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari needs to be studied before action would be taken.

“It is spurious that the said group making allegations against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs forgot that in the 19 years of existence of NDDC prior to this dispensation, it has always been used as conduit pipe for a few individuals to siphon resources to their private pockets without any tangible development for the region. It is rather regrettable, that now that the administration of President Buhari is on the mission of repositioning the commission for the benefit of the entire region, these individuals are struggling to ensure that the region relapses back into a chaos and a redundant state.

“The attempt by the group to thwart the achievement of Senator Akpabio such as the completion of NDDC head office (laying claim that it was already 80% complete before his assumption of duty in July 2019); the completion of a student hostel block in Uyo and a rural electricity project in Ondo is laughable. The headquarter building of NDDC that was started several years ago and completed under Akpabio is no mean achievement. While it may not be convenient for the critics to highlight the gains of NDDC under this administration, the people of the region are grateful for the reforms.” the statement noted.