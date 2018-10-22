Don’t drag Obas into politics – Group tells Amosun…lead

The Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation(DACO) yesterday advised Governor Ibikunle Amosun not to drag the revered traditional rulers in Ogun State into the 2019 politics of succession in the state, lest he desecrates their roles of fostering “unity” and “peace.”

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Ojo, DACO’s Media Director, it alleged that Governor Amosun had “hoodwinked” the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, into following him to Abuja to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari not to accept Prince Dapo Abiodun, the All Progressives(APC) Governorship candidate for 2019 election on Ogun state.

DACO claimed that the latest move being singlehandedly pursued by the governor is ” heavily laden with ulterior and selfish motive” which it said should be condemned by well – meaning people of Ogun State and abroad because of its potential to erode the place of traditional institution as symbols of unity and peace.

It also urged President Buhari to reject any moves by Amosun to make him go against the lawful and legitimate position of the APC on Abiodun as the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 polls.

“Our attention has been drawn to the latest political antics borne out of Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s relentless desperate move to upturn the overriding wish of all Ogun APC party members, who unanimously voted for Prince Dapo Abiodun as their gubernatorial candidate.

“Governor Amosun has concluded plans to commission two highly revered Paramount Rulers from Ogun State to go and plead with President Buhari not to accept the candidature of Prince Dapo Abiodun, who is the validly elected candidate of the party.

“Information has it that the Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba M. A. Gbadebo and Olu of Ilaro, HRM Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Adeboye Olugbenle may have been successfully hoodwinked and placed on standby for this task.

“We have been reliably informed that the traditional Rulers who are presently in Lagos, in preparatory to leave for Abuja any moment from now, have been fed with all manners of unsubstantiated lies and falsehood by the governor.

“Having failed with so many attempts geared towards legalizing illegality, including a botched attempt to get an ex parte order at the Federal High Court Abeokuta on Friday 19th October, it is quite unfortunate that Governor Amosun is using his position of authority to unduly influence and mobilize respected traditional leaders for such hatched job.

“This act is capable of desecrating the symbol of peace and unity which our traditional leaders stands for and must be widely condemned by concerned citizens of Ogun State at home and abroad.

“Our traditional leaders should not be dragged into this kind of murky politics which is heavily laden with ulterior and selfish motive being singlehandedly pursued by Governor Amosun, who is frantically and desperately looking for every possible means to upturn the final decision of party members in the state, and duly ratified by the NWC of our great party.

“We all know that our dear president is a peace loving man whose integrity cannot be compromised. He will not upturn the mandate that had been freely given to Prince Dapo Abiodun by all members of Ogun APC, in a bid to satisfy the personal interest of Governor Amosun.

“The general public is hereby put on notice, as we call on well-meaning citizens of Ogun State to kindly find out the real reason behind Mr Governor’s desperate moves to install Hon Akinlade at all cost. It appears there is more to this than meet the eyes,” Ojo stated

In a statement by the Aare Baaroyin of Egbaland, Chief Layi Labode, titled “Alake Speaks on alleged trip to Abuja to intercede in Ogun State APC governorship ticket,” he said the Palace is aware of the interest the media and the public have shown in the matter but added that the Alake would speak on it tomorrow (today).

Labode stated: “We have been following, with keen interest and responsibility, the news making round in the media, that the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, His Majesty, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, CFR and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, had gone to Abuja to intercede in ongoing disagreement between Senator Ibikunle Amosun and APC National leadership, on the Ogun State APC Governorship ticket dispute, with President Muhammadu Buhari and APC leadership.

“We are very much aware of the interest of the Media and the public in such circumstance. We wish to assure the media and the public that, His Majesty, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, would speak to the Media on the issue tomorrow, Monday, 22 October, 2018 on the sideline of the swearing-in of the New Chief Judge of Ogun State, coming up at the Oba Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.”

