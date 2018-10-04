Don’t emulate Aregbesola, Kano APC chieftain advises Osun gov-elect

A former chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Kano state, Alhaji Sharif Usman Baban Lungu, has advised the Osun state Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, not to follow the footsteps of the outgoing Governor, Chief Rauf Aregbesola.

According to him, this is because the out-going governor performed below expectations.

The Kano businessman, who is also a diehard supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, in a recent chat with our correspondent in Kano, noted that the incumbent governor could not even deliver a local government area which, according to him, clearly showed that the governor did not “perform to the level that the people of Osun state would have voted massively for his party.” Lungu advised the APC in Osun and at the national level to implement fully whatever agreement they entered into with the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Iyiola Omisore, “because of the role he played after a meeting between him and APC leaders.” Similarly, Lungu, a chieftain of the APC in Kano, commended the APC national leader, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “who has been using his time and resources to ensure that APC did not lose any election in the South-west.” He also lauded the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s positive role in delivering Osun state to the ruling party.

“I can tell you without fear or favour that left for Chief Rauf Aregbesola, the APC would have lost Osun state, despite the billions of Naira given to states as bailout and other monies given to them from the Paris Club.

There was a time pensioners in Osun state and civil servants stayed more than nine months without salaries, and this would have cost the APC victory in the state, but thanks to governors like Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who led the APC campaign team for Osun state and worked tirelessly for APC victory,” he said.

Lungu also called on politicians and the electorate to pray hard for next year’s general elections to be successful.

