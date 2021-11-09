Don’t engage in panic buying, NNPC tells motorists

The NNPC Ltd has assured Nigerians that it has over 1 8 billion litres of Premium Spirit in stock.

A statement by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad, explained that with that amount of petrol available couple with more products that will be arriving the country, there was no need for people to engage in panic buying.

“The general public is hereby adviced not to engage in panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit, more commonly known as petrol.

“The NNPC has over 1.7 billion litres of petrol in stock and more product is expected to arrive into the country daily over the coming weeks and months.

It is therefore unnecessary to entertain any fear of scarcity of petrol throughout the festive season and beyond.

The corporation assured that the government was not planning on increasing the pump price of petrol.

“The NNPC is also not aware of any plan by government to cause an increase in the pump price of petroleum. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has made that declaration last week.

In view of these assurances therefore, “the NNPC is advising motorists and other consumers of petrol to maintain their regular pattern of the purchase of petrol without getting into a panic situation that may send the wrong signals around the country.

“The NNPC is also engaging all stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country during the festive season and beyond,”the statement said.