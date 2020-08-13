Don’t follow footsteps of our leaders, Ortom tells youth





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday advised the Nigerian youth not to follow the footsteps of the current crop of leaders saying they are an embarrassment to the country.



Ortom who spoke while addressing the youth at the Government House noted that leaders in the country were only paying lip service to issues that affect the well being of the people.



He described as a big shame the way leaders in the country are handling issues that affect the people adding “we must apologise for failing them.



“It’s a big shame for us who are leaders by failing to genuinely serving the people and we must apologise. We pray that the youth should not follow our footstep. The orientation we are giving now to the young ones is wrong.



“The way we are fighting corruption is not real and we completely have disregard for the rule of law in this country. Money appropriated for health care was stolen and people who are supposed to benefit are dying,” he said.

