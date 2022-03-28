Don’t give room for interference, CJN tells magistrates

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Monday, warned magistrates not to give room for interference in their dispensation of justice.

Muhammad spoke in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Refresher Course organised for magistrates by the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

He said they should resist interference from the governors, and the attorney- generals of their various states, and urged them to always uphold the truth in the discharge of their duties.

The CJN also urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the public and warned them against any financial inducements and gratification, declaring that any erring judicial officer found wanting will face the consequences.

Mohammad, who said he was once a magistrate, urged them to be more committed and to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

He said: “… Please always be guided by the truth and don’t allow interference from anybody. As magistrates, please let us justify the confidence reposed in us by the public, that appointed us. We are doing the responsibility of the public and for the public. Don’t allow anybody to interfere with your decision”.

Earlier, the Administrator of the NJI, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, charged the participants to live up to their responsibilities and to always comply with rule of law, urging them to allow their actions to conform with the code of conduct for the judicial officers.

He said: ” We should therefore strive to live up to our responsibilities and continue to build the public confidence by complying with the rule of law in our effort to build a just and egalitarian society. I must not fail to mention that your actions and inactions within and outside the court premises must conform with the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.”

On the refresher course, which is themed: “Access to justice at the grassroots”, Abdullahi said: “The institute remains resolute on strengthening judicial education and further enhances the capacity of all judicial officers”.