Don’t go on exile, I won’t persecute you, Tinubu assures Bode George

Nigeria’s President-elect in the just concluded presidential polls, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has asked a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, not to proceed on self exile or political retirement.

The former National Vice Chairman of the PDP (Bode George) had vowed to proceed on self-exile should the APC candidate Bola Tinubu win the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

In an open letter to George sighted by Blueprint, Wednesday, Tinubu advised George to “stay and be a part of Nigeria’s hopeful future” under his leadership.

Tinubu said: “It is with genuine purpose and a peaceful intent that I write you this letter. I do so because the time has not yet come for you to proceed to political self-exile.

“It will not be a thing of happiness for me that my emergence as President-elect will herald your departure from public life in Lagos and Nigeria. I, therefore, urge you to shelve all thoughts of self-exile and political retirement.

“A capable opposition is a fundamental requirement of good governance, pushing the incumbent administration to be its best self or face electoral oblivion at the next election. In your many years in opposition in Lagos, you have never been victimised or persecuted; neither by me nor by any of the Governors who came after me.

“The presidential election was hard yet cleanly fought. At the end, a victor was declared and, by the grace of God Almighty, the Nigerian people chose to make me their next President. However, we must not take the battle so personally as to threaten retirement any time we fail to win. Defeat is as much a part of politics as victory.

“As President, I will draw no distinction between supporter and antagonist. I will not grant undue favour to those who voted for me nor will I persecute those who voted against me. I will govern for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Under my leadership, Nigeria shall be a good and pleasant home. There will be room for freedom of expression. There will be economic growth and development. There will be opportunities for the young and social safety for the old. There will be security for all.

“I hope you find it within yourself to stay and be a part of Nigeria’s hopeful future.”

