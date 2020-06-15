Don’t lose hope on Nigeria, NYCN tells youth

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has enjoined the youth to continue to have faith in the country by being fair, just and positive in all their endeavours.

The national president, of the NYCN, Mr Solomon Adodo, who gave this charge on this year’s Democracy Day, expressed concerns over the plight of the Nigerian youth, adding that there was still hope for the younger generation.

Adodo, who cited youth unemployment, lack of access to education, medical facilities, violent crimes as some of the challenges bedevilling them in the country, urged them not to despair but to close ranks and redirect their energies towards productive activities.

He said June 12 should serve as a reminder to the youths not to relent in the ongoing struggle by well meaning Nigerians to reposition the country.

Said he: “The NYNC today is a one united body. We have never had it so good like this in history. We must go on with the struggle for the liberation of Nigeria. We the youth must ensure that the struggle of our heroes past should never be in vain.

“All hands must be on deck so that we can build the nation of our dream. All hopes would never be lost. We can all channel our potentials to productivity. Nigeria youths have energy to do that. Let our minds be thinking wealth which is within us.”

He said the permanent national secretariat of the NYCN would be ready in 18 months, explaining that the council decided to occupy a rented apartment for now to have a place of convergence where issues concerning youth development would be deliberated upon, pending the completion of its national secretariat.

He said the building, a 5-storey structure to be known as the “Nigeria Youth House” when completed, would be a multipurpose edifice with modern facilities.

“We have never had a structure like this since the history of the national youth council of Nigeria; this is just the beginning of great things to come.

“We will soon invite you to the formal commissioning of the Nigeria Youth House owned by the National Youth Council of Nigeria. The prototype design is there and it will be completed in 18 months; it is a 5-storey building and with a lot of facilities.

“We are going to trigger flashpoints of development everywhere in the nation.

“We will begin a step at a time and concentrate on the six geopolitical zones, and God willing, before the end of our tenure, we must have gone if not the whole 36 states, at least half the number,” Adodo said.

