Don’t panic over borrowings, Buhari tells Nigerians, anchors N16.39trn 2022 budget on 5 key 2021-2025 dev’t plans

As projected in the recently passed revised 2022- 2024 Fiscal Financial Framework , President Muhammadu Buhari has presented to the joint session of the National Assembly N16.39 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill.

President Buhari who made the presentation Thursday anchored it on Economic Growth and Sustainability which according to him , is achievable despite the N6.2 6trillion deficit in the budget and N3.61trillion debt servicing.

He also acknowledged fears by some Nigerians over government’s continued borrowing and assured there was no cause for alarm.

The presentation of the Appropriations Bill 2022, was made at a joint session attended by members of both chambers of the National Assembly.

In his one-hour presentation, President Buhari said allocations to government-owned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the budget were guided by the strategic objectives of the National Development Plan of 2021-2025.

He listed the plans to include diversifying the economy with robust MSME growth; investing in critical infrastructure; strengthening security and ensuring good governance; enabling a vibrant, educated and healthy populace; reducing poverty; and minimising regional, economic and social disparities.

“Defence and internal security will continue to be our top priority. We remain firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment nationwide. We will continue to ensure that our gallant men and women in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units are properly equipped, remunerated and well-motivated.

‘The 2022 budget is also the first in our history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender responsive budgeting. These are part of critical steps in our efforts to distribute resources fairly and reach vulnerable groups of our society.

On parameters and fiscal assumptions of the 2022 Appropriations Bill, he explained that same was based on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

He said oil price benchmark was pegged at 57 US Dollars per barrel; oil production estimate at 1.88 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); Exchange rate at N410.15 per US Dollar; and Projected GDP growth rate at 4.2 percent and 13 percent inflation rate.

The president stated that based on these fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally-collectible revenue was estimated at N17.70 trillion in 2022.

Buhari explained further that while federally distributable revenue is estimated at N12.72 trillion, the total revenue available to fund the 2022 Federal Budget was estimated at N10.13 trillion, an amount which includes Grants and Aid of N63.38 billion, as well as the revenues of 63 Government-Owned Enterprises.

According to him, oil revenue was projected at N3.16 trillion, non-oil taxes estimated at N2.13 trillion and FGN Independent revenues projected at N1.82 trillion.

He said out of the total expenditure of N16.39 trillion proposed for the federal government in 2022, N768.28 is for Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion; N6.83 trillion is for Non-debt Recurrent Costs; and N4.11 trillion for Personnel Costs.

Others are N577.0 billion for Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits; N792.39 for Overheads; N5.35 trillion for Capital Expenditure, including capital component of statutory transfers; N3.61 trillion for Debt Service; and N292.71 billion for Sinking Fund to retire certain maturing bonds.

He, however, emphasised that the expected total fiscal operations of the federal government would result in a deficit of N6.26 trillion, an amount representing 3.39 percent of estimated GDP, which, according to him, is slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Borrowings

The president further said: “We plan to finance the deficit mainly by new borrowings totalling N5.01 trillion, N90.73 billion from Privatization Proceeds and N1.16 trillion drawdowns on loans secured for specific development projects.

“Some have expressed concern over our resort to borrowing to finance our fiscal gaps. They are right to be concerned. However, we believe that the debt level of the Federal Government is still within sustainable limits. Borrowings are to specific strategic projects and can be verified publicly.

“Our target over the medium term is to grow our Revenue-to-GDP ratio from about 8 percent currently to 15 percent by 2025. At that level of revenues, the Debt-Service-to-Revenue ratio will cease to be worrying. Put simply, we do not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge which we are determined to tackle to ensure our debts remain sustainable”.

In addition, the president disclosed that efforts were being made by his administration to partly support the realisation of fiscal projections by reviewing the current tax and fiscal laws to produce a draft Finance Bill 2022.

“It is our intention that once ongoing consultations are completed, the Finance Bill would be submitted to the National Assembly to be considered alongside the 2022 Appropriation Bill,” he said.

Development plan

The president further added that themes and priorities of the 2022 budget were anchored on strategic objectives of the National Development Plan of 2021 to 2025, which are:

a. Diversifying the economy, with robust MSME growth; (b) Investing in critical infrastructure ( c) Strengthening security and ensuring good governance (d) Enabling a vibrant, educated and healthy populace , ( e) Reducing poverty; and

( f) Minimising regional, economic and social disparities.

Listing some of the projects prioritised in the projected implementation of the 2022 budget , President Buhari said: “Arrangements are underway to complete the Ibadan-Kano Line. Also, work will soon commence on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Line and Calabar-Lagos Coastal Line, which will connect the Southern and Eastern States to themselves and to the North.

“I am again happy to report that we continue to make visible progress in our strategic road construction projects like the Lagos – Ibadan expressway, Apapa – Oworonsoki expressway, Abuja – Kano expressway, East-West Road and the second Niger bridge. We hope to commission most of these projects before the end of our tenure in 2023.”

However, for the first time, President Buhari did not include sectoral budgetary allocations in the presentation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which is against large gathering of people in a place for long hours .

Lawan, Gbajabiamila remark

In their separate remarks before and after the presentation, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila called for aggressive revenue generation by the MDAs in solving the problem of increased borrowings and deficit budgeting on yearly basis.

Senator Lawan said for the deficit in the country’s budget to be drastically reduced, concerted effort must be made by the Executive and Legislature to explore alternative sources of funding to reduce borrowing.

He said such sources of funding can come by way of Public-Private Partnerships on infrastructural projects, as well as compulsory remittances of generated revenues by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

Lawan, therefore, insisted that the policy of zero allocation for MDAs that failed to remit revenues for the 2022 Appropriation must be sustained for positive results to be achieved.

“Your Excellency, generating and collecting revenues have remained major challenges in our quest for development.

“The recent effort by the National Assembly as well as the Executive to challenge the revenue generating agencies is a step in the right direction. Equally important is the recent position taken by the Legislature and the Executive to insist on zero allocation for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fail to remit/upload their revenues for the 2022 Appropriation.

“This saw an increase in the contribution of the MDAs by over N400 Billion. It is my view that MDAs can contribute to the Federation account much more than that. This policy should be expanded and deepen to cover more MDAs.”

Speaking further, he said, “Mr President, the need to enhance revenue generation and collection cannot be overemphasized.

“The level of budget deficit is high, and both the Legislature and the Executive should work to reduce this deficit through the availability of more revenues.

“I must commend the Senate and House Committees on Finance and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for working together to improve the level of revenues for the government.”

“Mr President, we understand that due to paucity of revenue, the Federal Government has to resort to raising funds from foreign and domestic sources to provide infrastructure across the country. That is why, the National Assembly approved the requests for borrowing.

“The Commitment of the Federal Government in providing infrastructure across the country means that the funds must be raised one way or the other.

“Government should also explore other sources of funding its projects in order to reduce borrowing”, the Senate President advised.

On the timely consideration of the 2022 budget, Lawan said that the Ninth Assembly remains committed to sustaining the January to December budget timeline hitherto reverted to after its inauguration.

He recalled that the early passage of the 2020 and 2021 budget helped Nigeria to deal with the economic recession it faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the security situation in the country, Lawan advocated for adequate funding of security agencies in the 2022 budget.

“Mr. President, the security of lives and property of Nigerians is still a challenge. The National Assembly is ever willing to work with the Executive arm of Government to continue to work for better security for our citizens.

“The recent changes in the leadership of the armed forces is a clear testimony of the collaboration between the Legislature and the Executive to overhaul the security architecture for better outcomes in our fight against the myriads of security challenges.

“Mr President, the recent passage of the supplementary budget 2021 that appropriated over eight hundred billion naira to our security agencies is a commendable step in the right direction.

“Federal Government should therefore continue to provide more resources to our security agencies to sustain the gains made so far,” Lawan also said.

He assured that the National Assembly would pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill before the end of this year.

