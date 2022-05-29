Don’t pay for meter or installation, Kaduna Electric advices customers

Kaduna Electric has warned customers to beware of fraudsters asking them to pay for meters or for its installation.

It said any such demand either by its staff or an installer should be reported immediately to the company’s nearest office.

Kaduna Electric’s Head of Energy Metering, Engineer Aliyu Mohammed Gana, who made the call in a statement issued by the company at the weekend, “urged customers and the general public not to pay a kobo for meters under the National Mass Metering Progrmamme (NMMP), saying that meters under the scheme are free.

“Therefore any installer or staff requesting for payment from customers should be reported to the company”, he said.

Gana urged customers who have not yet been metered to be patient as deployment of meters under the NMMP is in phases. He said Phase 0 of the Programme is being concluded and that Phase 1 will commence as soon the federal government gives the go ahead.

He said customers who are unwilling to wait for meters under NMMP can apply for a meter under the ongoing Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAP) which comes at a cost but that the cost of the meter shall be amortised and customers refunded through electricity units whenever they vend.

According to him, the introduction of both NMMP and MAP scheme is to close the metering gap so that the cases estimated billing would be reduced to a minimum.

