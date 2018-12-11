Don’t pay lip service to fight against corruption – Magu

Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustapha Magu has called on Nigerians not to pay lip service to the fight against corruption but rather be practical in

their actions and attitude towards eradicating the menace from all “segments of our country.”

Magu’s charge was reechoed by the Zonal Head of the Commission in the South East, Usman Imam during a speech to round up the Anti-Corruption Walk organized by EFCC across major streets of Enugu in commemoration of the International Day Against Corruption.

“ Your no must not only be heard but much more be seen and felt through a conscious determination to resist attempts by individuals, organizations and systems to do that which negates integrity, transparency, honesty and equality,” he stated.

While tracing the history of the occasion to December 9,2013 when 145 nations of the world under the auspices of the United Nations signed a treaty known as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) where they unequivocally condemned corruption, the anti-corruption tzar lamented the high level of poverty in the country, noting that the level of corruption in any country affects the level of development and that citizens must decide to be different by realizing that the change they are waiting to see in others must start with them .

“Those who have been identified as corrupt among the people must not be celebrated nor given chieftaincy titles and must consciously be alienated as deterrent to others and for all to know that corruption is anti-people,” he said.

He further said that: “It is important that as we mark this day, we must not lose focus on the relationship between corruption and development. The United Nations Secretary General succinctly captured this when he said that “Money lost to corruption is essentially development denied because corruption denies citizens their right and access to basic amenities…”

