Don’t play politics with fight against corruption, PDP tells media

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to media practitioners not to play politics in reporting exposed cases of corruption in the country.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who gave the advice in Abuja urged journalists and media executives to investigate all cases of corruption and publish it for the public.

He expressed concern that the situation of corruption in the country was becoming worsening as critical agencies of government, including the anti-graft agencies were alleged to be involved in the scandal.

The chairman said some of the exposed alleged cases of corruption were those in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the Maritime Sector, the Customs, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF, North East Development Commission and sale of crude oil to China, among others.

He, therefore, urged the media to ensure that all ongoing exposed alleged cases of corruption were not swept under the carpet.

Secondus also urged the National Assembly to urgently amend the constitution and relevant laws to ensure that those who stole the country’s money would not escape with it.

Further, he called on the federal government to ensure that it applied the law for prosecution of those accused of corruption irrespective of their party affiliations.

He equally expressed concerns about the issue of insecurity in the country even as he expressed the party’s support for the Senate’s recent call for security chiefs to retire and give room for fresh hands and ideas.

Secondus urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful to save the country.