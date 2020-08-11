Don’t polarise national youth council, groups tell minister

A coalition of youth organisations has accused the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare of compromising his position in managing the affairs of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

The group, in a statement signed by its convener, Comr. Adakole Ochai, and made available to journalists, Tuesday, accused the minister of hobnobbing with one Sukubo Sara-Igbe as President of NYCN despite a court ruling restricting him from parading himself in such capacity.

The group also urged the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II not to allow the minister soil his reputation by involving himself with illegality, vowing to resist any attempt by the minister or whosoever that will arm-twist the hand of the law and youth movement in Nigeria.

“We are irritated that the minister is trying to foist illegality on one of the most revered monarchs in the world, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II by organising an event in collaboration with the impostor, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, who is parading himself as NYCN President.

“Let it be known that Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has never been elected by any congress of the NYCN. Though riding on the back of some disgruntled elements in the country seeking relevant, he made himself president but was stopped by the law court,” the statement averred.

The group urged the minister to with immediate effect refrain from going on with the kangaroo event he is planning with the those parading as executives of the NYCN to save his name and the integrity of the Buhari administration, adding that failure to do so will lead to occupation of the ministry and demand for his sack.

Recall that there is a pending litigation in the case of Incorporated Trustee of The National Youth Council of Nigeria Vs Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and the Minister for Youths and Sports Development.

Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of the Federal High Court 9 had granted an injunction restraining Comr. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo from parading himself as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria pending the determination of the motion on notice; an order which has neither been vacated nor appealed against.