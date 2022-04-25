Don’t politicise selection of new Alaafin, cleric cautions Makinde

Founder and spiritual head of Shafaudeen In Islam Worldwide, Professor Sabit Olagoke, Monday advised Governor Seyi Makinde against politicising the selection of new Alaafin.

The cleric gave the advice in a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists in Ibadan to commiserate with the government and people of Oyo state on the passage of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo.

Prof. Olagoke said the governor should allow the king makers to use tradition in the selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo.

“I want to advise Makinde not to politicise the selection of new Alaafin. He should allow the kingmakers to use tradition in the selection of the new monarch,” he said.

Olagoke added: ” Governor Makinde should not tamper with the tradition of selecting another Alaafin now that many politicians from Oyo will be interested in who becomes the next Oyo monarch for their selfish political interests.”

Commiserating with the family of the late Alaafin, Prof, Olagoke who is also the Mogaji Ogunelu Are Alaasa Dynasty described Oba Adeyemi as a human library with remarkable knowledge of the history of Yorubaland and Nigeria. He said it was a personal loss to him because Oba Adeyemi was custodian of culture.

“I commiserate with the government and good people of Oyo state and the entire Yorubaland as our revered traditional ruler, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, joins his ancestors at the age of 83 years.

“The exit of Oba Adeyemi III was a great loss to all of us in Yorubaland and indeed, the whole of Nigeria. Oba Adeyemi was a symbol and custodian of the rich culture and traditions of the Yoruba traditional institution as well as a source of inspiration for the entire Yorubaland.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

