Don’t remove our market leaders, octogenarian, others tell Soludo 

An octogenarian, Mrs Josephine Obioma Chukwu, and 35 other stakeholders at Grain Seed Dealers Association (GSDA) have appealed to governor Charles Soludo to retain the leadership of the market for the next one year.

The market leaders, while reacting to a report from the office of the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Obinna Ngonadi, which dissolved leaderships of 30 markets including GSDA, wondered why their caretaker committee leaders led by Prince Charles Ikegwuonu was affected.

Mrs Chukwu, 83 year-old trader who had been trading in the market for 44 years, passed a confidence vote on Ikegwuonu-led executive, and it was seconded in voice votes by others, implored governor Soludo to rather extend their appointment to March 2022 he had approved for conduct of elections into all the affected markets in the state.

Also speaking at the stakeholders meeting held at the market, on Wednesday, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of GSDA, Ichie Sir Marcel Okpala, argued that Prince Ikegwuonu’s meritorious stewardship for the past one year was worth retaining him for.

According to Okpala, aside the fact that all the members of the caretaker leadership were bonafide shop owners and traders in the market, their tenure had also witnessed massive infrastructural development, peace building and cordial relationship.

On his part, Mr Damian Nwana, assured the state government of unflinching support of the market to his administration, adding that the government was free to investigate them if in doubt of their loyalty.

“We are pleading with Mr governor and his cabinet not to listen to anyone who tells them that our market is not working because we are not in crisis. We are happy with this leadership. If they are in doubt, they should consult us or investigate us individually and collectively to hear our side. We are most peaceful and progressing. They should allow them to continue until the conduct of an election to elect substantive executive,” Nwana said.

Earlier, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the GSDA, Obosi, Prince Charles Ikegwuonu, thanked the Anambra state government for an opportunity given to him and his executive to serve the market since May 2, 2021, and the traders for their support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

