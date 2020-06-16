Don’t reopen schools, viewing centres now, PTF tells states

The Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19 pandemic has expressed concerns over the decision of the Cross River state government to reopen schools June 16.

Addressing journalists at the PTF daily briefing in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the team, Mr Boss Mustapha, said the PTF was also worried about the reopening of viewing centres in Kano state.

He said the current coronavirus situation in the country did not warrant reopening of schools and viewing centres.

“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the reopening of schools, television viewing centres, sports stadiums and other places where large gatherings could take place. The PTF re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised. The PTF guideline should still be complied with while considering decisions of this nature,” he said.

The PTF chairman appealed to Cross River and Kano state governments to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing, step up community engagement and risk communication and pay attention to places of large gatherings.

He also stressed the need for security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the ban on inter-state travels.

He said the PTF was concerned about the escalation of the level of non-compliance with simple measures such as keeping social distancing, wearing of masks in public places, sanitation and hygiene.

“This is more prevalent in markets, motor parks and some places of worship. I wish to remind you that the PTF has already issued guidelines for mode of operations at places of worship and urge state governments to ensure strict compliance with PTF guidelines.

“We wish to re-emphasise that all relaxed measures are still subject to review and advisories issued are for personal and public safety purposes. The breach of the ban on inter-state travels is also a point of concern.

“Over the last couple of days, you must have observed that the daily figures of confirmed cases have been on the rise. This is an indication that we are conducting more tests across the country and that we are fully in the community spread phase. We, however, urge Nigerians not to panic but to cooperate with public health officials especially where community testing is on-going,” Mustapha further said.

FG raises N1.69bn donations

Meanwhile, the federal government Monday said it received the sum of N1.69 billion as COVID-19 eradication support donations in two months (April 1 to May 31).

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Director Information Press and Public Relations in the OAGF Henshaw Ogubike, who issued the statement, said the donations were received through designated commercial bank accounts and the Central Bank of Nigeria/Treasury Single Account (CBN/TSA).

While recalling that the federal government, through the OAGF opened accounts with some commercial banks, through which the donations could be made, the Ogubike said this was in addition to the CBN/TSA account, to ensure effective and efficient coordination and management of the funds.

Giving the breakdown, he said the sum of N792.12 million was received from April 1 to May 8, which he said, had earlier been made public.

He also said the balance of N897.64 million was received from May 9 to May 31.

Of this amount, he said the total amount received through commercial banks was N710.076 million while N187.56 was received through CBN/TSA.

“From 9th May to 31st May, the sum of N100 million was received through Zenith Bank; N507.75 million through First Bank; N2.21 million through Access Bank; and N100.11million through GT Bank,” he said. (NAN)