Don’t resort to self-defence, OPSH urges Plateau residents

The joint security taskforce of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has urged people of Plateau state not to resort to self help.

It said in a press release issued by information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, that it has noted several reports in the media by some highly placed individuals calling on law abiding citizens of Plateau state to resort to defending themselves in the face of the security challenge experienced in the state.

“Operation Safe Haven wishes to assure the good people of Plateau State that it is committed to protecting lives and property of all.

“We have increased our responses to distress calls and several attacks were prevented from happening lately.

“These success were possible due to the trust and provision of timely and credible information from the good people of the state,” it said.

It further urged the law abiding citizens of the State to continue to provide them with information to enable them protect communities from attacks.

“We also urge all not to relent in rendering support to security agencies as they work tirelessly to restore peace and security in our beloved State.

“Shun violence, avoid hatred and lets all work together for peace. To live together, we must live in peace with one another,” the operation added.