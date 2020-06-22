Don’t resume if in doubt of your health status, Oyo NLC tells workers

As workers in Oyo state are expected back in offices after the COVID-19 lockdown, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)-Civil Society Situation Room, Sunday asked civil servants who are in doubt of their health status to stay at home.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen in Ibadan by the state chairperson of the situation room and NLC chairman, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo.

According to the communiqué, nobody will coerce any of the civil servants to resume work, saying the decision was part of the resolutions taken at the last meeting of the group.

“On resumption of all workers at the state secretariat, it has been agreed that there will be enforcement like temperature police at the entrance to each ministry. The number of hand washers will be increased; not less than one at the entrance of each ministry with water in constant supply and soup. Every worker will be supplied with two face masks. They will as much as possible maintain social distancing,” he said.

Commenting on the planned school resumption in the state, the NLC chairman said, “My advice to the parents is to take COVID-19 guidelines seriously.”