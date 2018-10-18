Don’t sell Ajaokuta Steel Company; miners warn FG

The umbrella body responsible for the affairs of mines workers in Nigeria, the Nigerian Union of Mines Workers (NUMW) has called for the resignation or outright sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The miners accused the apex financial institution of failure to articulate policy measures that will lead to the rejuvenation of the moribund federal government owned Ajaokuta Steel Company (ASCO).

The NUMW said that government’s disposition to selling ASCO, is a decision supported by the CBN and it reflects the intellectual poverty of the country’s apex financial institution.

While briefing the Nigerian delegation at the end of the International Monetary Fund/ World Bank Group meetings in Bali, Indonesia, recently, Emefiele said Ajaokuta Steel Company and other national assets would be sold to service the 2018 deficit budget.

While describing ASCO as the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialization which must be nurtured and prioritized as an emblem of national pride, the president of the Union, Comr. Hamza Mohammed called on government to ensure that ASCO remains under domestic ownership and control, adding that countries which developed their indigenous steel sectors have become better for it.

He tasked Emefiele and the Minister of Finance to articulate a policy direction for the funds needed to resuscitate ASCO.

He also called on the Senate to intervene by ensuring that the nations institutions in the finance sector work towards articulating measures to address the problem.

“The Nigerian Union of Miens Workers entirely kicks against any form of sale or transfer of ownership of ASCO to foreign bodies or organizations as it is not the best for the development of Nigeria’s industrial sector,” he said.

Hamza commended the Nigeria Metallurgical Society (NMS) and other professional bodies in the sector for condemning the idea of selling ASCO and called on the federal government to urgently articulate policy measures for the utilization of ASCO in the industrialization of Nigeria.

He said unless Nigeria develops her industrial sectors, it will not be able to play big in the committee of nations.

