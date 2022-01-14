Don’t subject Kanu to solitary confinement, IPOB tells DSS

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised a dirge, calling on the Department of State Services (DSS) not to subject their leader, Nnamdi Kanu to solitary confinement.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement through their spokesman, Emma Powerful, wondered that the trial judge, Justice Binta Bello, should be a party to injustice being meted on their leader, whom they said is facing torture and inhuman treatment in the DSS custody.

While positing that nothing should happen to their leader in detention, they pointed out that should anything happen to him, they will not take it lightly.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, once again, wish to raise the alarm over the continuous detention of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a solitary confinement at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters Abuja.

“We have seen that the presiding judge handling this case, Hon. Justice Binta Nyako is an accomplice to the suffering of innocent man who committed no crime known to law in Nigeria and the world.

“Binta Nyako refused to ensure that DSS oblige and respect the fundamental rights of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as provided.

“We are watching her and the DSS. If anything untoward happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody they will regret his rendition from Kenya to Nigeria. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being held in solitary confinement 23 hours every day.

“We raise this alarm again to the public to tell the world that Justice Binta Nyako is giving a blind eye to the impunity of the DSS against our leader. A judge should be fair to all especially the accused who has not been convicted. Kanu should not be treated with brutality simply because he is an Igbo.

“We are calling on men and women of good conscience, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, intersociety and reputable human rights organisations across the globe to prevail on Nigeria government and the compromised security agencies particularly the DSS, as well as Justice Binta Nyako to release Nnamdi Kanu whose health condition needs urgent attention. He should not be allowed to die in detention as such the scenario will not be in the interest of anybody,” IPOB stated.