Don’t subvert people’s will in Anambra, Metuh cautions PDP national chair

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has warned the Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party not to subvert the will of the people in Anambra state.

He disclosed that the Anambra ward and Local Government Congresses were recognised by NWC and backed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report, saying “the only thing remaining is for the working committee to go ahead and conduct the state congress and primaries.”

Addressing a press conference after the Anambra stakeholders meeting with the PDP NWC, Thursday, Metuh said they noticed the unwillingness of the Ayu-led NWC to proceed with the process.

He said, “We had a ward Congress, Local Government Congress all recognised by NWC and backed with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report, the only thing remaining is for the Working Committee to go ahead and conduct the state Congress and primaries for us.

“Surprisingly and curiously, they choose to delay the process on grounds of the fact that there was an order to stop them or recognise a different faction, later, a court judgment recognised and affirmed the same list backed by INEC.”

The ex-publicity scribe of the PDP continued, “but we have noticed the unwillingness on the part of the Working Committee and the national chairman to proceed with the process hence the need for us to go public and plead with the national chairman and the NWC as the custodians of the party administration to please effect the will of the people and recognise the ward and local government congress.

“It is imperative that the national chairman and the National Working Committee obey that list which is the wish of the people any other thing will mean that is a conspiracy to throw our state into a competition and uphold Godfather over the will and wishes of Anambra people”.

He noted that democracy belongs to the people and the people have spoken.

Metuh pleaded with the NWC to give back the will of the people in Anambra state.

