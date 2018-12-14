Don’t threaten our members, ASUU warns UniOsun VC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibadan Zone, has warned the vice chancellor of Osun State University, Osogbo, (UniOsun), Prof. Labode Popoola against harassing and threatening lecturers in the university.

ASUU issued this warning through a statement made available to newsmen by its zonal coordinator, Dr. Ade Adejumo, at the end of the zonal meeting held at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

Adejumo in the statement entitled, “ASUU warns UniOsun vice chancellor against harassment of members,” alleged that Popoola was compelling members to suspend the strike and attempting to completely kill ASUU in UniOsun by forcing members to attend management, senate, principal officers and other statutory meetings during strike.

“Prof. Popoola was allegedly compelling members to break the strike and attempting to completely eradicate ASUU in UniOsun through anti-union activities and hostile administrative policies among others.

“Compelling members to attend management, senate, principal officers and other statutory meetings during strike and holding the 7th convocation of the university between November 19 and 22, 2018 without any waiver from ASUU. Implementation of the obnoxious “No work no pay“ rule in UniOsun even when the NUC had directed all vice chancellors and councils to stay action.

“Stoppage of deduction of the monthly check-off dues from the salaries of our members to the coffers of ASUU. Issuance of threat circulars to members who are currently on lawful strike to commence uploading of the results of the 2017/2018 harmattan and rain semesters on the university’s RPMS…No reasonable university administrator would force ASUU members to break this strike because dividends of such struggles have always ended up on the table of vice chancellors; any attempt to strangulate the hen that lays the golden eggs is therefore hypocritical,” he said.

Adejumo, speaking further, urged the vice chancellor not to implement policies that are antithetical to the ASUU struggle.

“Vice chancellors, Prof. Popoola inclusive, are members of ASUU and should not be seen to implement policies that are antithetical to the to ASUU struggle.

Now that the strike has entered the fifth week, ASUU enjoined all members at that branch to disregard any directive of the vice chancellor that contravenes the strike bulletins 1-5 issued by the National Strike Coordinating Committee (NSCC) of the Union, and sternly warned Prof. Popoola to desist from harassing its members and to abide by the rules of the Union or risk being sanctioned, he futher warned.

