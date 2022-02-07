Don’t turn Oyo state to theatre of hooliganism, thuggery – Alao warns Makinde

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Engr. Oyedele Hakeem Alao, Sunday, warned the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government not to turn the state to a theatre of hooliganism and thuggery.

Alao in a statement issued in Ibadan and entitled: “The reemergence of hooliganism and thuggery in Oyo state: Time to call Governor Seyi Makinde to order”, said the people of Oyo state deserve to live in peace.

The APC chieftain lamented that peace in Oyo state which was sustained by the APC administration for eight years has continued to be shattered by the Makinde-led administration.

“Governor Makinde has shirked his responsibility as the Chief Security Officer by not taken any serious actions to curb the menace of thuggery and hooliganism which has become the order of the day not only in Ibadan but across other major towns in the state.

“It is quite unfortunate that Governor Makinde is allowing the complete peace laboured for by all the stakeholders and enjoyed for eight years under the administration of former governor, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, to go down the drain”, he said.

Engr. Alao maintained that “no day passes since the governor came to office that the state was not in the news for bad thing with thuggery, hooliganism, brigandage, killings and attack on innocent citizens not only across Ibadan, the state capital but other parts of the state occurring every day.”

Engr Alao added, “his administration has turned the state to pace setter in exporting thuggery and hooliganism while the people have continued to live in fear.”

The APC Chieftain stressed that the Gov Makinde led government ” has turned the state to a den of criminals which specialized in exporting thugs and people of questionable characters” as recently displayed during the South West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention held in Osogbo, last year and last week arrest of 98 members of Park Management System (PMS), going to Ekiti state for “mercenary assignment”.

According to Engr Alao, members of the Oyo state PMS were behind the deliberate vandalization of his campaign billboards in parts of Ibadanland such as Total Garden round about and close to MTN Office, Yidi-Gate, and that workers engaged to mount the billboards were not only chased away but also attacked and sustained various degrees of injury.

