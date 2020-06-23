Doping: Britain’s Traynor suspended for 2-years

British long-distance runner Luke Traynor has been handed a two-year suspension from all sport for a doping violation, the UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), during an in-competition urine test last May, UKAD said in a statement.

Traynor, who represented Britain at the World Cross-Country Championships in 2019, had previously apologised, admitting he had taken the substance socially and not to enhance performance.

“I am sorry to my family, friends, coaches, sponsors… I want to make it completely clear that my violation was in no relation to sport or enhancing performance,” Traynor said last year.

Traynor is ineligible to compete until May 2021.