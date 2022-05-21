Dortmund sack coach after one season

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Marco Rose after one season as head coach.

After joining from Borussia Monchengladbach, Rose led Dortmund to second place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind champions Bayern Munich.

They were eliminated from both the Champions League and Europa League, and were knocked out of the German Cup by second-tier St Pauli.

Dortmund said they would discuss “the composition of the future coaching team in the coming days”.

Rose was in charge for 47 games, winning 27 and losing 16.

“This day is not an easy one for any of us, because the mutual respect among each other was, is and remains great,” said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realise that we didn’t get the most out of our opportunities in many areas.”

Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage – finishing behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon – and were eliminated from the Europa League by Rangers.

