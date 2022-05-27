Double nomination: When not to put all eggs in one basket

As the 2023 general elections draw closer political players across party lines have defied laws and guidelines in their quest to fulfil their aspiration, this is as some have gone steps further by literarily not putting their eggs in one basket, KEHINDE OSASONA writes. The recourse to double nomination by politicians to guard against losing positions may have become an acceptable norm among political parties in the country.This strategy which has been used by major political parties to maintain critical offices was deployed by Senator Rochas Okorocha, reportedly with the full backing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2014, when he contested for the presidency as a first time governor of Imo state and subsequently won re-election for a second term as governor in 2015.Similarly, the Governor Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, did same in 2018, when he contested in the presidential primary election and subsequently got re-elected as a second term governor in 2015.This is no thanks to provisions in the constitutional and Electoral Act which are riddled with flaws here and there. All eyes on MohammedThis scenario of double nomination appears to be playing out in Bauchi state in the run up to the 2023 general elections.The Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, who is running for the presidency, appears to still have his eyes on a return ticket to the government house despite junketing across the country in pursuit of his presidential ambition on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP).Although the governor is eligible for re-election but keen followers of political event are castigating the governor and others like him for polarising the political space with what they call ‘double standard’.Before now, there have been speculations over who will emerge as his successor in 2023 after he declared his intention to run for the presidency.As the rumour was still milling, all hands pointed to the, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, as his successor, but it was not long before pundits thwarted the rumour, saying Kashim was playing a script obviously written by the governor.According to the claim, Kashim had resigned and had secretly obtained the governorship nomination form of the party primary.It was, however, learnt that the state governor had not only secretly purchased the form for the state’s gubernatorial primary but had been screened and cleared to compete during the primary election.Mohammed’s presidential campaign DG, Udenta Udenta, has since described allegation of Mohammed’s clearance to run for governorship primary election as a rumour.“I don’t comment on mere rumours. What I know is that Bala Mohammed had been screened to contest for the presidency and he has joined a long list of other candidates,” he said.However, despite the denials, those in the know insist that if Mohammed was not successful in his bid to be the party’s presidential candidate, he would step down and be replaced by his SSG.
… Sokoto Gov too
The Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has also been reported to have secretly obtained alternative form to contest the senatorial election.Media reports have it that it was because of the development that Senator representing Sokoto South in the Senate, Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba, had to defect to the APC to ensure he has the chance to run for re-election.The governor, who advocates consensus presidential candidate as the best option for the PDP, however, has continued with his campaigns and consultations towards picking the party’s presidential ticket in the primary election schedule to hold on Saturday.
Speaking on the issue of double nomination a PDP faithful said, “The principle of double nomination has long been recognised by political parties as a safeguard against losing safe seats and states in crucial elections and under unique circumstances.“It’s legal, legitimate and a wise strategic disposition by political parties and their key impact players.” Wike kicksIn the thick of presidential consultations across the country, the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who also a presidential contender, had indicted some of his rivals of secretly purchasing nomination forms for other positions they hoped to fall back on. Set up for soft landing?In what some have termed set up for soft landing for the state governor in event he losses at the presidential primary some political group are reportedly mounting pressure on Governor Mohammed to shelve his presidential ambition.One of such groups, the Bauchi Intellectuals Bureau Federation (BIBF) had appealed to Mohammed to run for re-election as governor in 2023.
BIBF, in a statement by its Chairman, Danladi Sahabi Hassan, said the demand became necessary to enable the governor complete the good work he has started in the state.Hassan said it would be regrettable if the governor forges ahead with his ambition at a time when his government appeared to be turning in an impressive record of great strides in spite of the unusual challenges occasioned by a pandemic and the economic recession.“It is important to point out here that the Bauchi voters did not make a mistake in electing Bala Mohammed.“The state under his stewardship has today become the reference point across the country in terms of good, focused, impactful, inclusive, responsible, responsive, innovative and humane governance. “It will, therefore, be disheartening that when Bauchi needs him the most, and the people prepare to give him a second mandate with the sincere conviction that all the laudable projects started by his administration will be completed, and more impactful policies, programmes and projects will be implemented in the second tenure, our dear Governor is aiming for a higher national assignment at the expense of the collective hopes and aspirations of the people,” he said.
Ministers, other appointee not left out
For some ministers and other political nominees it was a case of not putting their eggs in one basket as they tried to hold on to their positions while seeking elective positions.In a bid to check the development, the federal government has asked the ministers with ambition to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.
According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the order excluded the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who he referred to as an elected member of the cabinet. President Muhammadu Buhari in a circular with reference number SGF/OP/ I/S.3/XII/ 173 had ordered all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals, and ambassadors with political ambitions to resign.Following the directive, only four ministers: Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; have tendered their resignations.Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and his counterpart in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, were said to have dropped out of the race for elective positions.The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, was also reported to have excused himself from the race.However, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who was also expected to have resigned, was reported to have remained in the cabinet while pursuing his political ambition.This is as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who is also seeking elective office, was still holding position under the Buhari government.
Confirming the development, the Special Assistant to AGF on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in a statement titled: ‘AGF and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami (SAN) has not resigned,’ and dated April 7, 2022, said his principle had not resigned.However, the APC Spokesperson, Felix Morka, while speaking on a Channels Television programme, claimed 28 aspirants picked the presidential nomination forms but three did not return them.Morka disclosed that Ngige; Emefiele; and the Minister of Petroleum for State, Timipreye Sylva, did not return their forms, thereby confirming that Malami was still in the race for elective position against the presidential directive.He was, however, silent on Adesina and former President Goodluck Jonathan, whose forms were reportedly purchased on their behalf by support groups. ‘No role models among politicians’From all indications, what is currently playing out in the political arena may have placed moral questions on the dignity of Nigerian politicians.Against the backdrop, a political commentator and critic, Lanre Shofunyi, in a chat with Blueprint Weekend expressed regrets that the current generation of politicians were not leaving legacy worthy of emulation by their conduct.“When you see some of the behaviour being put up by our politicians across board, you begin to think if you could have a role model among them. I mean, why on earth would someone who is yet to deliver the dividends of democracy to the electorate think of leaping to another level to contest again, I mean for what?“It is so funny seeing all manner of double standards playing out among our politicians today. Look at those in Buhari’s cabinet too; some of them who wanted to contest but refused to resign, while some did only to recoil. Is that not a bad tradition that they are trying to infiltrate into our democracy? God will help us,” he said.