Doukpola was a patriotic Nigerian – Middle Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the late Chief Francis Doukpola as a patriot and prominent leader who spent his life in the service of the Ijaw nation.

Chief Doukpola died in a private hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, at the age of 76.

A press statement issued by the National President of the Forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus said the late Ijaw leader “singlehandedly saved and reactivated the US$300 million Risonpalm Lowland Palm project, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, which was almost at the brink of being cancelled by the European Union (EU).”

The statement said, as a member of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), Doukpola worked assiduously for the development of the Nigerian people as he joined hands with other regions to advocate development and equity for the nation’s ethnic nationalities.

It further said, “Transparency and dedication to service were also hallmarks of the late politician who saw politics as a platform to render service. He was loyal to party rules and worked hard for the success of the party of choice for electoral victory. Doukpola was never afraid to stand for the truth and worked collectively in the interest of Bayelsa state.”

“As a patriot, he was unwavering in working for the common good and walking together to achieve a mileage in all areas of human endeavours. He once became the symbol of struggle to emancipate his people from shackles of oppression when he successfully fought for the recognition of Ijaw territory in Warri South as an oil-producing area. Throughout his life, he provided leadership and was committed to ensuring the dividends of democracy to his home state.”

