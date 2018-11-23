Dozens trapped as ‘high rising building’ collapses in Portharcourt

November 23, 2018
Dozens of workers have been reported trapped after seven-storey building collapsed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

As at the time of filling this report, rescue work was ongoing at the structure located on Woji road, still under construction.

When it collapsed around on Friday, up to 60 persons especially mainly construction workers were reported to have been working on it.

Deep late on Friday evening, three hours after the collapse, emergency workers had rescued a total of 21 persons from the rubbles.

