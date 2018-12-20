DPO advises Dutse residents on security tips

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Dutsen Alhaji a Satellite town in Bwari area council, CSP Muhammed Shebe Ndagi has hinted the residents of the area on preliminary measures they should adopt against crime.

He made this assertion in a chat with our correspondent while encouraging members of the public to be

complementing the efforts of the police in the area of crime fighting and control just as he enjoined the residents to shun displaying valuable and attractive items to the sight of criminals and door or windows opened.

He also advised households to stop indiscriminately engaging the services of security in their houses and offices without getting proper identification of such individuals just as he cautioned and reminded okada riders to stop carrying two passengers on their bike.

Ndagi called on car owners to put extra security locks on their vehicles with a view to preventing criminals from stealing their cars from where parked or while on the road. He noted that the act would in no small measure checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

The DPO tasked parents to enlighten their wards against the use of fireworks and knockouts during and after yuletide periods, warning that such act would deceive security agents from taking prompt action in dealing with negative situation.

He reiterated commitment to work hand in hand with members of the community and Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) aimed atackling challenges of security head long in the area, saying that the men and officers of the division are ready to respond to distress calls without delay.

The CSP assured residents of Dutse that they would enjoy and celebrate hitch free festivities devoid of harassment and intimidation just as he encouraged them to cultivate the habit of alerting security agents with useful information at all the time.

