In Kaduna communities, DPO seeks community involvement for better policing

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sabon Tasha Division, Nigeria Police Force, Paul Timbushi, has called on communities in the area to organise themselves for better policing.

He said if communities are well organised, it makes the job of the police in checking criminal activities easy.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Public Relations Officer (EPRO) Tsaunin Kura Residents Association (Sabo GRA) Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the DPO stated this when he received executives of the Tsaunin Kura Residents Association (Sabon Tasha GRA) on a courtesy call in his office on Saturday.

“When communities are organised, it lessens our job. That is why we have community policing.

“We advise people that whenever you have an information, you don’t just hand it over, you approach the DPO, DCO so you can have confidentiality.

“The lesser ranks might not know this, not that they meant harm, but they ignorantly divulge such information,” he said.

He assured members of the community that the Police is solidly behind them and would collaborate with them in ensuring a secured environment.

He advised the community to ensure Okada operatves that operate in the area are registered and documented for easy tracking.

He explained that it would make it difficult for non-registered or criminally motivated members to operate in the community.

On vigilante, he said the police works jointly with communities.

“We cede it to the community to nominate those without questionable characters to safe guard you. You will do the nomination and bring for us, then we will screen. We cannot work o isolation.

“If we get it right, the community will be better of. You will not hear of house breaking or other petty crime,” he said.

He commended the community for being united.

“What you are about doing is a laudable idea. We welcome it and will give you all the necessary support,” he added.

Earlier, President General of Sabo GRA Residents, Comrade Silas Adamu, told the DPO that they were at his office on a familiarisation visit.

He commended the police for the role it plays in ensuring peace in the society.

“We hope to partner you in ensuring our community is better secured,” he added.