DPR seals 15 illegal gas outlets in Kogi

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in its effort to safeguard the lives of citizens in Kogi state, has sealed 15 illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales outlets in Lokoja, the state capital.

DPR also appealed to Kogi state government to provide a suitable location for the sales of cooking gas so as to discourage its sales at residential areas.

The Operation Controller, DPR Lokoja field office , Engineer Idris Zangi who led the operations during the surveillance exercise to seal illegal LPG sales outlets at residential areas in Lokoja Thursday, said that the sales of cooking gas in an environment where people live and do businesses posed unimaginable hazard.

Zangi lamented that the perpetrators of the illegal business were not registered with the DPR, assuring that they stand to be prosecuted “if they don’t desist from the business”.

He therefore, appealed to the state government to assist in relocating the sales of cooking gas to a more safe and suitable environment in the interest of the safety of citizens.

“In as much as government is campaigning for the use of gas for cooking to discourage deforestation, we will not compromise the wellbeing of citizens whose environment has been taken over for the illegal business.

“You can see for yourselves how they transfer the gas from cylinder to cylinder and if there is any little spark or heat the cylinder will ignite fire and exploded.

“Such calamity is what we are out to prevent not to happen because the effect will be too devastating on the people and the state if allowed to happened” he warned.

While advising the operators of illegal business to come to DPR office for advise on mode of operation and acquisition of licences, the DPR Operation Controller, warned consumers of cooking gas to stop patronizing the illegal sales outlet, saying “when the effect erupt it will be difficult to curtail”.

The surveillance operations was a joint team involving the officials of DPR, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, Department of State Service, representatives of both state and federal fire service, and the state ministry of environment.

