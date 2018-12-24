DPR to Nigerians: Don’t panic, we ‘ve enough fuel at yuletide 

As Nigerians celebrate Christmas on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured motorists and others that there is adequate supply of petroleum products across the country during the yuletide season.

The DPR Zonal Operation Controller, Kaduna Zone, Malam Isa Tafida told energy correspondents in Kaduna that there is over 25 million liters of PMS in Kaduna strategic reserve to satisfy 2.1 million liter per day demands of Kaduna residents, with several such strategic reserves across the country.

Tafida, who warned petroleum marketers against illegal practices like selling above pump price, under dispensing, fuel adulteration, however urged Nigerians to beware of panic buying and harmful practices such as stocking fuel at home, travelling with petrol inside cans in the house, especially during the hatmattan period.

“We have adequate petroleum products across Kaduna state, our surveillance teams are going around the state to monitor the marketers. Depots across the state have enough fuel to sell during the Christmas and new year festivities.

“We are not anticipating any challenge, next year elections will be peacefully conducted without fuel hardship. We went round the city and at a mega station, the underground tanks are filled up and four trucks are still waiting to discharge fuel.

“The threat by Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria to shutdown the depots has been resolved, as government has accepted to clear the debts it inherited from previous administration. We have built up enough strategic reserves to curtail internal issues such as union strikes and externally due to volatility in the international fuel market.”

According to Isa, though fuel sells costlier in neighbouring countries like Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Chad at N400 to N500 per liter, they have taken measures to guide against marketers who may want to get involved in profiteering.

He warned citizens to, “avoid panic purchase of petrol, avoid storing petrol in your houses inside plastic or metal containers as this poses danger of fire hazard during this hatmattan period. Avoid travelling with petrol in cans in your car, it is unsafe. Don’t buy fuel from road side hawkers to avoid buying adulterated products this might damage your vehicles.

“We are combing the nooks and crannies of the country to ensure that people who put up illegal gas dispensing facilities are stopped forthwith. We are going round to check unauthorized retailers to monitor their activities. Investors are welcome to come and invest in the area of gas supply but they must follow due process.”