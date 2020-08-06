Rafiu Ladipo deserves national honour – Rev. Ikpea

The football community has felicitated with Nigeria and Africa’s numero uno football fan, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, as he clocks 70 on August 5.

Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, who is the President-General of Nigeria’s foremost football fans club, the Nigeria Football Supporters club (NFSC) has been described as a zealous and patriotic Nigerian who has continued to spend millions of his earned personal money to promote the image of Nigeria through football across the world.

In a special birthday message released by Rev. Samuel Ikpea, National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters club, he describes Dr. Ladipo, as a blessing to Nigerian sports and the country, in general.

” I am grateful to God for His mercies and kindness on the life of my mentor and leader, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo. He is a great man and a big blessing to Nigeria and the world in all of the ramifications.

” This is a man who has contributed immensely to the successes of Nigerian sports, particularly, football. Without a doubt, he deserves all the sweet encomiums and eulogies on his birthday.

“Let me seize this auspicious occasion to admonish the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour this great Nigerian for his selfless labour and contributions to the development of the country. We shouldn’t wait until such patriot pass on to the great beyond, before he is celebrated and honoured.

“On behalf of myself, family and friends, and especially, the members of NFSC all over the world, I pray that God in His infinite mercies continue to grant him good health, happiness, prosperity and the wisdom to His glory and the benefits of mankind,” Ikpea added.