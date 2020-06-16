Drama as IPAC disputes resolved, Ameh agrees to handover



The former National leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has finally agreed to officially hand over the council’s headquarters to the current executive, four months after 74 parties were de-registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Acting chairman of IPAC Dr Leonard Nzenwa who disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja said he received a message from the former chairman, High Chief Peter Ameh, thereafter promised to formally transmit power to the new executive.



The two IPAC factions had been locked in a power tussle which was recently settled by an Abuja High Court which struck out a suit filed by the 33 political parties challenging their de-registration by INEC.

However, a mild drama took place Tuesday at the council’s headquarters when the new excos were said to have been invited to take possession of the office space but were stunned when they met the gate of the premises under lock with some journalists invited to cover the event.

The Nzenwa-led exco had quickly invited some policemen who forced the gate open explaining that it was in a bid to rescue the journalists trapped in the building and not to interfere in the dispute by the two factions.



When asked to react to the incident, Ameh in a phone conversation said he had already given instruction for the office to be handed over to the new executive.