Drama as Legal Adviser, Woman Leader washes hands off suspension of North East APC Chairman

Purported suspension of APC North East zonal chairman: Its unconstitutional and laughable -zonal legal adviser.

In what appears as a swift reaction to the purported suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North East Zonal chairman by four members of the Executive, the action has been described as unconstitutional.

The party’s zonal legal adviser Kashim Mustapha Haruna who revealed this to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday night described their actions as corruption fighting back, unconditional and laughable.

He reiterated that Mustapha Salihu remains the substantive Zonal chairman of the party for the North East zone.

“They are foot soldiers of the opposition party who are not happy with the outcome of the peaceful and successful primaries in the North East by the APC”, he said. According to the zonal legal adviser, the so-called suspension is against the letter and spirit of the sacred APC constitution.

“Imagine the APC North East zonal secretary with four others allegedly sitting some where in Abuja and just suspend somebody, It’s laughable”.

He said the APC constitution states that it’s only two thirds of the Zonal Executive Committee that has the leverage to discipline or suspend any erring member or pass vote of no confidence because the Zonal Executive Committee comprises all state governors, state chairmen, local government chairmen and the party ward chairmen in the zone.

He therefore appealed to the aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords, join hands together to ensure total victory during and after the forth coming general election in the Zone.

Also, the Zonal woman leader, Amina Manga, disassociated herself from the purported suspension.

She accused them of forging her signature and name into the list of those behind the plot.

