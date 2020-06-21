Drama as Police commissioner stops deputy gov from leaving govt house

There was unexpected dramatic inside Ondo state Government house in Akure, after the state’s Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi was allegedly stopped from going out by the state commissioner of police, Salami Amidu Bolaji.

The commissioner of police who was seen in viral video having an argument with Ajayi at the government house gate, was said to have mentioned alleged defection plan by the deputy governor in the same video.

There has been internal squabble between Ajayi and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over their 2020 gubernatorial ambitions.