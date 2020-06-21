Drama as Police commissioner stops deputy gov from leaving govt house

Moment deputy governor and Commissioner of Police exchanged words

There was unexpected dramatic inside  in Akure, after the state’s Deputy  Agboola Ajayi was allegedly stopped from going out by the state commissioner of police, Salami Amidu Bolaji. 

The commissioner of police who was seen in viral video having an argument with Ajayi at the gate, was said to have mentioned alleged defection plan by the deputy in the same video. 

There has been internal squabble between Ajayi and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over their 2020 gubernatorial ambitions.

