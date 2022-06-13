Drama in Senate over Majority, Minority Leaders’ defections

As Senate resumes plenary today, the defection of two key principal officers from their former political parties to new ones, takes a centre stage. TAIYE ODEWALE, reports.



Meaning of defection

Defection in political parlance in Nigeria is not new since there is no strong law stopping anybody in one political party from jumping to another political party.

The only provisions against defection in the 1999 Constitution relates to lawmakers at both the State and the federal level and states that such defection can happen if the party of the defector is factionalized or riddled with crisis.

For state governors and President of the country, no punishment whatsoever is stated in the Constitution for anybody occupying any position who dumps the party that brought him into office for another.



The Appeal court judgement in favour of Governor David Umayi of Ebonyi state, is a classic example of the lacuna in favour of a governor or President who jumped from one political boat to the other.

The only provisions for removing them from office is through impeachment by affected State House of Assembly or National Assembly in the case of a sitting President.



But in all the reasons cited for impeachment move against a sitting governor or president, defection from one political party to the other is not provided for in the Constitution.

Which is the very reason some governors have been defecting from political party that brought them into power to another since 2002 when the then governor of Anambra state, Chinwoke Mbadiniju and his Borno state counterpart, late Mala Kachalla, defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Peoples Party (APP) to the now defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD).



The trend since then for governors has not abated in anyway, as witnessed in 2018 when governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state, defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP.

Similar scenarios also took place last year with defections of Governor David Umayi of Ebonyi state, Ben Ayade of Cross River state and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State from PDP to APC.



Rampant cases of National Assembly defection

Despite little hurdle the 1999 Constitution put against such move by lawmakers, defections from one political party to the other have been rampant in the National Assembly, particularly, in any general elections preceding years as witnessed in 2018 at both chambers of the National Assembly and currently being witnessed in 2022 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Narrowing it down to the Senate, while in July 2018, apart from 10 senators who defected at once from PDP to APC, the then Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also defected from APC to PDP before the then minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, made an unexpected move from PDP to APC in August of the same year.

The 2023 instigated defections in the Senate

Although before the recent or ongoing defections in the Senate, considerable number of Senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had at different times between 2020 to early this year, defected into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senators in such category are: Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North), Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North), Sahabi Alhaji Ya’ u (Zamfara North) Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West), Mohammed Hassan (Zamfara Central), Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South) and Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (Sokoto South).

Last minutes counter defections from APC to PDP



While the 44 number Senators elected on the PDP platform into the 9th Senate in June 2019, got depleted to 37 as at March this year when the Deputy Minority Whip, Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba jumped ship into APC, the number of PDP Senators has between April and June this year started increasing to the realm of 40 with defections of Senators Ahmad Baba Kaita (Katsina North), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) and Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) from APC to PDP due to return tickets seeking.

Dramatic aspect of the defections

Before the defections of the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) along with Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) from APC to PDP last week, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), had earlier defected from PDP to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), all for return tickets seeking.

Since Senate is resuming plenary today, many political watchers, particularly, journalists covering the red chamber, are very anxious to see how the two leaders (both majority and minority), will practically carry out the defection on the floor of the Senate by way of changing their seating positions and their political parties, replacing them.

Botched defection moves

As a way of getting tickets lost in their parties, information has it that the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West) , the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Ayo Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central); made frantic efforts to look for lost tickets in opposing parties preparatory to defections, which however, did not work out.

While Ekweremadu tried to get the Governorship ticket for Enugu State from APC after losing out in the PDP, Sabi Abdullahi tried same in PDP for Niger North Senatorial ticket after losing that of the APC to Governor Abubakar Bello, a move reportedly made by Ayo Akinyelure to APC for Ondo Central Senatorial ticket but failed.

Expectedly, such moves cannot be made without been noticed and reported, which led to stories on alleged defections by the affected three lawmakers and reactions that followed in form of rebuttals from them.

The latest of such rebuttals were the ones separately issued by Senators Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and Ayo Akinyelure two days ago , precisely on Sunday.

Specifically, Senator Sabi in a statement by the Director General of his campaign organization, Mallam Mohammed Garba Danladi, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, said he remains a member of the APC as he has no intention of defecting from the party no matter the circumstances that surrounded “the heavily manipulated” Senatorial primary election of Niger North on the 28 of last month.

“I want to categorically state here that the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate is still in APC and shall remain in APC”, said the DG of his campaign organization.

Senator Sabi while appealing to the National, state and local government Leadership of the party and his supporters to disregard any form of information or rumor regarding his defection, maintained that regardless of the out come of his petition before the Election Appeal Committee, he will not defect from the party.

“I will not only remain in the party, I will work for the victory of the party at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general election. I am a loyal member of the party, and will use all the available internal mechanisms to ensure that justice is done”, he stressed.

Akinyelure in his own personally signed statement said he remains in PDP despite gang up against him during primaries last month.

He said: “I Distinguished Senator Ayo Akinyelure, FCA stands as Symbol of development in the Senate of 9th Assembly and I will forever remain committed to the ideals of democracy in all ramifications. Where ever God Almighty wants me to serve and be a solution to humanity, I await God’s direction.

“There are many platforms to serve humanity and I believe wholeheartedly that God has gone to prepare a place for me to serve humanity. If there is any need for me to change my political platform to serve humanity, I will definitely go back to my political base in Ondo Central and inform all my followers as leaders my next line of political move. For now, I remain in my PDP political platform that brought me to the Senate of FRN.

“To those who crucified me for supporting the Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for fighting corruption at high places, they are all waisting their time because I stand for good governance. I maintained in all ramification as the chief Ombudsman and Chief Justice of the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria and as the voice of the voiceless Nigerians in the red chamber of National Assembly, I maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari is a good Man, with good vision to salvage Nigeria out of its woes, but most of his chosen Cabinet members had painted him black before Nigerians.

“However, I remain an opposition PDP friendly Senator to his administration, no amount of blackmail and rumour against me can stop my position of fair assessment of his personality before Nigerians. President Mohammadu Buhari is a good man, I concluded without missing words.

“This is to clear the rumour of political detractors in social media platforms. Remember, the enemies of progress of Ondo Central who conspired and denied me ticket back to the Senate of 10th Assembly, cannot deny me the plan of God for me to excel beyond their imagination”.

Window for possible further defections

Since the time table and programme of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), provides window up till July, for the various political parties to effect any changes in the names of candidates submitted for elections, some senators who are nursing gubernatorial seats of their States or return tickets back to the Senate on the platform of other political parties, may still defect.

But as it is now, the biggest of masquerade in the defection saga, is the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi who will move to the left side of the aisle as one of the Senators in the minority party or parties, since YPP has a senator and APGA now have one as well, in the person of former minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

