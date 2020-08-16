Dredge River Benue, Niger to end flooding, LG chair tells FG

The federal government has been called upon to as a matter of urgency dredge River Benue and River Niger if the perennial challenges of flooding experienced in the country annually must be brought to an end once and for all.

Executive chairman of Lamurde local government area of Adamawa state, Hon. Burta Williams, stated this when he received a NEMA sensitisation team, led by the agency head of operation for Adamawa state, Midala Iliya Anuhu, and other stakeholders on a working visit to the local government.

He further explained that, the dredging of the two rivers will not only end perennial flooding experienced in the country every year but will also have an economic advantage to the nation, especially in the area of agricultural and economic activities as well as decongestion of roads.

“Yes, it has lots of economic advantages not only on the issue of flooding and other disasters that it usually causes but will also be of economic benefits to the nation because if these two major rivers have been dredged, we will have vessels that will be conveying goods from the ports to other parts of the country so am calling on the federal government to act with immediate effect.

“It will also decongest our roads and reduce accidents because a lot of pressures have been put on our roads in movement of goods from the ports to the northern part of the country but with the dredging of these two rivers it will reduce the traffic and incidences of road accidents caused by movements of heavy vehicles on our roads, which keeps causing loss of several lives, destruction of wealth and properties among many others which will be tackle if these two rivers were dredge.”

The chairman further commended the state and the federal governments through NEMA and ADSEMA for their various supports and interventions to victims of disasters in the area but called on the federal government to consider dredging their streams and rivers to end the incessant challenges of flooding in the area.

On his part, NEMA head of operation Adamawa state, Midala Iliya anuhu said that they are in the local government to carry out flood sensitisation awareness in prone areas and riverine communities in the local government to enlighten the people on the expected flooding and what they people supposed to do before, during and after the flooding to put them on alert so as not to be caught unexpected.

He explained that, the flood awareness sensitisation embarked upon by the agency necessitated by the recent 2020 annual rain predictions report released by Nimet and other meteorological agencies which predicted excessive rainfall in some states this year including Adamawa state where 6 local governments of Yola North, Yola South, Lamurde, Numan, Demsa and Guyuk are expected to experience serious flooding this year.