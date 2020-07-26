Dredging of River Benue only solution to Makurdi flooding – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said if River Benue is not dredged, efforts to control flood in Makurdi and its environs will make little impact.



The governor stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after inspecting the level of devastation caused by flood in Makurdi metropolis as a result of the torrential rain which lasted 14 hours Saturday.



The governor stated that though the drainage channel constructed by the federal government had mitigated the effect of the flooding to a large extent, it needed to be opened further to help salvage the situation.



He said the state government on its part was opening new roads and constructing drainages in some areas to allow for free flow of water.



He called on members of the National Assembly from the state to take the issue of dredging of River Benue seriously to ensure that it is captured in the 2021 budget and also implemented.



He also charged people of the state to always get approval from relevant authorities before erecting structures for residential or commercial purposes, stating that government would henceforth demolish any building on water channels without compensation.

