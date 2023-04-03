Drink more water, avoid alcohol to prevent kidney problem- Expert 

The Medical Officer in charge of General Hospital, Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, Dr Kenneth Obianagha, Monday, urged Nigerians to refrain from high intake of alcohol and drugs to prevent kidney problems.

Obianagha, who stated this in an interview also said smoking, and consumption of salt and sugar could cause kidney related problems.

He said some of the causes of kidney problems include diabetes type 1 and 2 , hypertension, HIV, severe blood loss, bad lifestyles, intake of harmful substances and herbal concoction.

He enjoined the public to always embark on test, eat more healthy food like fruits and vegetables, engage on regular exercise, sleep well, properly manage health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and others.

“Prevention is better than cure; it will be good to take care of oneself to avoid kidney diseases because it is very expensive to cure. Dialysis and kidney transplant are two major ways to manage or cure kidney diseases.

“Dialysis can help to cure the kidney diseases when presented on time but kidney transplant is the last resort in the cure of kidney damage,” he said.

